New Delhi: Sony India on Wednesday introduced a new shotgun microphone — the ECM-G1, reports news agency IANS. The newly shotgun microphone is said to be highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high-quality audio. It is priced at Rs 10,290.

"The ECM-G1 is the perfect microphone for vlogging and interviews. It captures voices clearly, contains a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors, and has an optimised frame with anti-vibration dampers to suppress vibration noise," the company said in a statement.

Check Price, Features Here

ECM-G1 is priced at Rs 10,290.

ECM-G1 features a large-diameter microphone capsule that collects clear sound while suppressing noise.

ECM-G1 is available across online and offline stores.

"The cableless design avoids cable-transmitted vibration noise when attached to a Sony camera with the Multi-Interface (MI) shoe," it added. The company claimed that ECM-super-cardioid G1's pick-up pattern emphasises clear sound collection from in front of the camera, with ambient noise minimized to ensure only wanted audio is caught — ideal for selfie shooting.

Even when shooting indoors, ECM-G1 reduces echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation, resulting in clear conversation sound capture, it said. Sony also mentioned that a recording cable is included, and the microphone jack is compatible with a wide range of devices, such as cameras and smartphones, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements.

(With IANS Inputs)