New Delhi: American technology giant Google has released a Unicode 15.0 release that comes with 31 new emoji characters, animations and colour customization to Android operating system. The new Unicode 15 emojis are 31 and include animal gems like black bird, donkey, moose, goose, or jellyfish, as well as the highly requested pink heart along with new heart colors.

With this, the total emoji count has raised to 3,664. Google, in a post on the Google Developers blog, says that these characters are coming to Android soon and will be available across Google products early next year.

"Whether you're a developer, designer, or just a citizen of the Internet, Noto Emoji has something for everyone and we love seeing what you make with it," the company wrote in a blog post.

Google is also bringing the ability to change the color of emoji using emoji kitchen.

Google launches Animated emojis

The company has also launched animated emojis to Android via phone operator KDDI. Now, the users will be able to download these ‘dancing emotes’. It is important to note that the user can download it in any format. Google says that some of these animated emojis are already available in the Google Messages.

The company has also included new colour font support for emojis. “Thanks to a new font format called COLRv1, color fonts — such as Noto Color emoji — can render with the crispness we’ve come to expect from digital imagery,” Google says in a blog post.