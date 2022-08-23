Delhi: In the fast paced digi-tech world, things that buffer too much are not a pleasant sight. Sometimes it gets on our nerves when our smartphones, laptops or TV or any other device is not running its proper course it is suppose to. Similarly issues were faced by users of Google TV and the tech giant has finally rolled out latest features for a better user experience. Google has admitted that its TV software is slow for users and after hearing their feedback, the company is rolling out some major updates to improve performance and manage storage on both Chromecast with Google TV and other smart TVs.Also Read - Job Cuts Latest Update: No More New VR Jobs at Meta, Google as They Freeze Hiring

There are currently 10,000 apps available on Google TV. In statement by Google, as published by IANS, it said, “We’ve also made some under-the-hood changes to how Google TV handles app installations so that fewer users see storage-related errors when trying to install a new app.”

LATEST FEATURES

They have reduced the time it takes for the Google TV home screen to load at startup via CPU optimisations and improvements to cache management so users can start browsing shows and movies faster.

Improved navigation so scrolling within a tab and switching between tabs is more responsive.

Google also made image caching optimisations that will reduce the time it takes to switch to kids profiles and to start browsing through content.

With enhanced version of technologies employed, the Live tab will also load quicker, so now users will see less of the loading animation when switching between tabs. Google TV now uses less RAM.

The tech giant has eliminated the latency between loading a kids profile to starting an app.

A “Free up storage” menu in the Settings will now allow users to easily clear cache and uninstall apps that they are not using, thus maximising device’s storage space. This feature has already rolled out to Chromecast with Google TV and is in an upcoming system update for smart TVs with Google TV.

With news features in place, Google TV experiences will now be much better and smoother as per the tech giant. These updates will be available on all devices over time, said Google which launched TV almost two years ago.