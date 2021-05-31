New Delhi: Reliance Jio has reintroduced the Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan for its customers. The Rs. 98 Jio recharge plan brings high-speed data access along with unlimited voice calling benefits. The Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan also offers access to Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews. The relaunch of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan brings down the Jio recharge plan portfolio starting price from Rs. 129 to Rs. 98. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Buys Britain's Iconic Country Club Stoke Park for Whopping 57 Million Pounds

According to the reports, the comeback doesn’t bring any additional benefits for the customers, instead carries reduced validity of 14 days from the earlier 28 days. As initially reported by OnlyTech, the Rs. 98 Jio prepaid recharge plan has silently been launched by the Mumbai-based telco. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Is India's Richest Person, Gautam Adani 2nd, Check Top 5 List By Forbes

The plan brings 1.5GB daily high-speed data, as well as unlimited voice, calls for 14 days. It also includes access to Jio apps. Also Read - Gautam Adani Becomes One of World's Top 20 Billionaires With USD 59.9 Billion

To recall, it was in the month of May, last year, Jio discontinued the Rs. 98 prepaid plan from its portfolio and made the Rs. 129 plan as the lowest for its customers.

The discontinuation came after telco had revised the Rs. 98 plan with the 300 SMS messages benefit — alongside existing 2GB high-speed data allocation, and free Jio-to-Jio calls — for 28 days.

Rs 98 plan: What do you get and how to recharge

The new Rs 98 data plan offers a total data of 21GB with a 1.5GB per day data cap. The pack, which is valid for 14 days, also offers unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio numbers as well as a subscription to Jio Apps. These include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.