PUBG Mobile India Releasing Date: The long wait of millions of PUBG fans in India is coming to an end as the latest updates state that the PUBG Mobile India will officially be released in December first week itself. And the Indian version of the mobile game will be released with the approval of the Government of India. Also Read - 'Coming Soon, But When?': Gamers Await Release of PUBG Mobile India, Flood Twitter With Queries

The development comes after the central government on Tuesday approved the official registration of the mobile game in India. Finally, PUBG Mobile India is now registered and a legitimate company in India as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved PUBG India Private Limited. The company has already been listed on the ministry’s website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN) and registered office is in Bengaluru. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Now Registered in India, Initially to be Available For Android Users Only

After two months of long wait, finally players received a series of good news. On 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced that they would be releasing a special Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India to be Launched Today With Whopping Rs 6 Crore Prize Pool? Details Here

However, from the time they received this news, fans and players have been anxiously waiting for the official release. Though many updates, available on social media, state that PUBG Mobile India will officially be released in December first week, however, there is still no confirmation regarding the exact release date by PUBG Corporation.

The directors of the Indian company are Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn. Incorporated on November 21, 2020 in Karnataka, the company has paid up capital of Rs 5 lakh and authorised capital of Rs. 15 lakh as subsidiary of foreign company.

As the company has been approved the government, the comeback of PUBG Mobile India is confirmed. Like other companies, PUBG Mobile India can operate its India office and start their operations.

Ahead of Diwali, PUBG Corporation had announced that it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. The PUBG Corporation is also planning to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.

The Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development, PUBG Corporation said.