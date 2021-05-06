PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Here comes a piece of news that will excite all PUBG fans across India. Yes, you are right! PUBG Mobile India is expected to be released in India with a new name – Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to reports, with the new name, PUBG Mobile Indian is likely to be released in the next few months. A new report from Sportskeeda suggests that the game could release in the month of May or June this year. Maxtern, a renowned content creator from the PUBG Mobile circuit, shared this exclusive information to the website. Also Read - PUBG Mobile To Return As 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. 5 Things You Need To Know

Last week, PUBG Mobile India accidentally released some trailers to tease the launch but they were quickly pulled down. Now, the leaked poster also suggests that PUBG Mobile India will be released as Battlegrounds Mobile India and the release date for that is still not clear yet. But several reports revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG mobile India might launch in May last week. However, this is just speculation, the company will announce the launch dates officially. Also Read - How is PUBG Mobile India Different From PUBG Mobile Global Version? Check Latest Features Here

Moreover, Krafton has already registered a new website domain, called “battlergroundsmobileindia.in”. The registration was done earlier last month on April 7, 2021. Also Read - PUBG Addict Recreates Scene From The Game in Real Life, Kills 2 People & Injures 3 Family Members

Earlier, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that PUBG is one of the games that are “violent, explicit, addictive, and tend to create a complex in the mind of children”. The Union minister also said the government is planning to set up a centre of excellence in gaming that would promote the Indian cultural ethos, instead of violence.

It must be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Central government in September 2020 over privacy concerns. The possibility of the game’s return has increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.