Google’s AI: From Bard To Lumiere, Everything You Need to Know

With back to back advancements in AI, Google has been pushing boundaries introducing and integrating it across its products and search engine. Here is an easy to understand gist of all of Google's AIs.

Google's most recent AI Lumiere, is a video generation model. (Image Source: Google)

New Delhi: Google has been at the forefront of using artificial intelligence (AI) in its products for many years. As early as 2001, Google incorporated machine learning into its Search feature to help users correct their spelling. This was just the beginning of Google’s AI journey. In 2006, Google Translate was launched, which changed the way we communicate by using a machine to translate text. Since then, Google has continuously leveraged AI systems to enhance language understanding and improve search results. One of the most notable AI advancements by Google was the introduction of Google Assistant in 2016, which brought AI-powered assistance to our smartphones and smart homes.

In November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT made headlines with its impressive generative AI capabilities. Shortly after, in March 2023, Google unveiled its own generative AI model called Bard. Building on this momentum, Google announced the launch of Gemini on December 9, 2023. The latest addition to Google’s AI repertoire is Lumiere, an AI video generative model. These models are designed to enhance user experiences and provide innovative solutions to everyday challenges. Let us take a look at these Google AIs and understand them.

Google Bard: Generative Texts, Images and More!

Google Bard is an AI-powered chatbot developed by Google to engage in human-like conversations using natural language processing and machine learning. It is trained to generate natural-sounding responses that consider the context of the conversation.

Bard can be integrated into websites, messaging platforms, or applications to provide realistic and natural-language responses to user questions. It is designed to help with various tasks such as generating letters or emails, solving logic problems, translating, and optimising text.

Bard’s responses are based on Google’s large language models, and they have been updated with the Gemini model to enable more advanced reasoning, planning, and understanding. Users can access Bard through their web browsers, and it is now integrated with Google apps and services for more helpful and customised responses.

While Bard is still in the early stages and may make mistakes, it is continuously being improved based on user feedback. As of now, Bard is available in the U.S., India, and the U.K., and Google has opened a waitlist for the general public to join the testing service.

Users need a personal Google account and must be 18 or older to access Bard. It is important to note that while Bard can be a helpful tool, its responses should be proofread before being incorporated into any content, as it can still make errors and its language may be stilted, rough, or repetitive.

Google Lumiere: The New Video Generation AI model

Google has introduced a new AI for video generation called Lumiere, which operates on the diffusion model called SPACE-Time-U-Net (STU-Net). Instead of putting multiple frames together, Lumiere creates 5-second videos in one go. It figures out where things are in a video (space) and how they simultaneously move and change (time). It can perform text-to-video generation, convert still images into videos, generate videos in a specific style using a reference image, and even create cinemagraphs by animating specific regions of an image.

Google Gemini: The Backbone

Google Gemini is a powerful language model that can understand and process information across different formats, having capabilities in language, audio, code, video understanding, and reasoning seamlessly across text, images, video, audio, and code. It is Google’s most advanced AI model, built to be multimodal and optimised for three different sizes: Ultra, Pro, and Nano. Gemini is integrated into multiple Google technologies, providing generative AI capabilities, and it is currently available through integrations with Google Bard and the Google Pixel 8. Google is experimenting with using Gemini in its Search Generative Experience to reduce latency. Its like having ChatGPT, but with the latest Internet results from Google turned on!

