Google Reveals New Updates for Workspace | Check Key Details Here

According to a blog post, the company will use users’ Gmail search activity to enhance results when they access the email service via the web.

Google News: American technology giant Google has announced that it rolls out new updates for Workplace. According to the company, the new updates include enhanced search results in Gmail, customisable pivot tables in Sheets and more. With the new updates, the users will be able to resize the pivot table editor side panel. It will also be helpful when the names of fields or columns are long and the user needs to check the entire text.

According to a blog post, the company will use users’ Gmail search activity to enhance results when they access the email service via the web. The development of Gmail search would improve the results and make them more contextual along with better relevancy.

Here are some of the key details:

Google had earlier announced the ability to join or present to a Google Meet call from Docs, Slides or even from Sheets.

Google’s new update will enable the users to present or join a meeting from a file, they can easily transfer the file to meeting attendees through an in-meeting chat.

With the update, users will be able to provide access to a document spreadsheet or presentation to all or select meeting attendees.

The new feature will also those who are attending the meeting to collaborate as they are having a conversation.

The mentioned updates would be available to all Workspace and G suite users within the next 15 business days, states the blog post.

The tech giant has also raised the curtain from an important update to Chrome web browser that fixes another zero-day vulnerability. The high-severity flaw has been in existence since 2022 and has been misused by attackers.