New Delhi: Google has announced a slew of new initiatives in India with an aim to keep the users safe in India. The American technology giant has said that more and more people in India are embracing the digital economy and ecosystem and it is imperative to create more awareness about online safety.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head of Google India has mentioned in a statement, "Our campaign partners will further propagate awareness around these precautions using their own consumer channels such as website, apps, SMS and ATMs."

Google's multilingual campaign against digital fraud would encourage people to adopt basic precautions to stay ahead of the most common fraud and phishing attacks. The risk of online frauds and cybersecurity attacks have gone up overtime with the rise of digital transactions and users.

To curb these risks the company has introduced several online initiatives: