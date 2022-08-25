New Delhi: Google has announced a slew of new initiatives in India with an aim to keep the users safe in India. The American technology giant has said that more and more people in India are embracing the digital economy and ecosystem and it is imperative to create more awareness about online safety.Also Read - Google Purged Over 2000 Personal Loan Apps From Play Store In India This Year
Sanjay Gupta, Country Head of Google India has mentioned in a statement, "Our campaign partners will further propagate awareness around these precautions using their own consumer channels such as website, apps, SMS and ATMs."
Google's multilingual campaign against digital fraud would encourage people to adopt basic precautions to stay ahead of the most common fraud and phishing attacks. The risk of online frauds and cybersecurity attacks have gone up overtime with the rise of digital transactions and users.
To curb these risks the company has introduced several online initiatives:
- In a bid to keep the children safe, Google has launched the ProtectingChildren.Google website- a child safety toolkit which will be available in three Indian languages- Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil.
- A free online program, Be Internet Awesome programs teaches kids to become a smart and safe internet user.
- The technology giant has collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to bolster its Be Internet Awesome program.
- The search engine is collaborating with Meity and Digital India to create a pan-India, multilingual user awareness campaign.
- The campaign would get support from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Airtel, SBI, and ICICI.
- Efforts to keep senior citizens and other high-risk communities safe
- Senior citizens are often targeted by fraudsters. To help senior citizens safe, the company is making a grant to HelpAge India to provide training to 50,000 elederly on digital safety.
- To offer better digital skilling support to its women, LGBTQIA+, Google has announced grants of USD2 million to three non-profit organisations namely Collective Good Foundation (CGF), HelpAge India, and Point of View.
- The collaboration with CGF aims to reach over 900,000 women and LGBTQIA+ people with specially designed training curriculum and resources to protect them from online risks.
- The company will organise a multi-city, hybrid format Cybersecurity Roadshow under this program with a target to reach nearly 100,000 developers, IT and start-up professionals.
- The participants will be given unique tools, detailed guidance, and taught best practices for developing safer apps.
- A foundational cybersecurity curriculum will be integrated into the annual DevFest and within the Android and Cloud Series for Startups and other programs.