Delhi: Tech giant Google has released a security patch for Google Chrome users on Windows Mac and Linux operating systems that will roll out over the coming days/weeks. This security update is important to avoid an risk from hacking. Google has advised its users to immediately install a security update in its Chrome browser to safeguard themselves against a serious bug being actively exploited by hackers.Also Read - Trump's Truth Social App Fails to Get Google Nod to Arrive on Play Store

The tech giant said it is aware of reports that an exploit for ‘CVE-2022-3075’ exists in the wild, mentioning the vulnerability as “Insufficient data validation in Mojo” reported by an anonymous security researcher. “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google said in a security update.

HOW TO UPDATE GOOGLE CHROME?

Chrome users now need to relaunch their browser to activate the latest security update. This latest update comes just days after Google released Chrome version 105 on August 30.

Open Chrome on your PC or laptop.

At the top right corner, user swill find three dots. Click on that section. Next, in the drop down list of the Çustomise and Control Google Chrome section click on Help. There will be another sub-drop down list and click on about Chrome. Click Update Google Chrome. Important: If you can’t find this button, you are on the latest version. Click Relaunch.

WHY TO KEEP CHROME UPDATED?

Enhanced Security

Chrome makes staying safe easy by updating automatically. This ensures you have the latest security features and fixes as soon as they’re available.

Latest Features

Chrome makes staying safe easy by updating automatically. This ensures you have the latest security features and fixes as soon as they’re available.

Improved speed and performance

Chrome makes staying safe easy by updating automatically. This ensures you have the latest security features and fixes as soon as they’re available.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” it added.