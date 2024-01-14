Home

Google Assistant Removes 17 Features; Know What You Will Lose, Check Full List Here

Google has announced tweaks and changes to its virtual Assistant, with the aim to enhance user experience by getting rid of redundant, underutilised features.

New Delhi: Google has announced tweaks and changes to its virtual Assistant, to enhance users’ experiences by getting rid of redundant, underutilised features. The update follows recent leaks of development on Google’s generative AI Bard likely to be integrated with Google Assistant. These adjustments with the removal of these features are part of an ongoing effort to prioritise and improve beloved experiences, said Google. Here is a list of 17 features Google removed from its Assistant.

Here Are The 17 Features Removed From Google Assistant

Playing and controlling audiobooks from Google Play Books using your voice. Set or use media, music, or radio alarms on Assistant-enabled devices. Accessing or managing cookbooks, transferring recipes, watching instructional recipe videos, and displaying step-by-step recipes. Controlling a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. Using voice to send or broadcast messages to your Google Family Group. Sending email, video, or audio messages using your voice. Rescheduling events in Google Calendar with your voice. Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to perform various tasks. Requesting to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. Requesting to meditate with Calm. Voice control for activities on the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. Viewing sleep summaries is exclusive to Google Smart Displays. Calls from speakers and Smart Displays will not display caller ID unless you use Duo. Smart Displays can display ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates. Checking personal travel itineraries via voice. Requesting information about your contacts. Requesting specific actions via voice, such as making payments, reservations, or social media posts.

Google Bard Integration With Google Assistant

Android developer Dylan Roussel has shared leaked screenshots of how Assistant would be featured with its integration with Bard on Android. He also claims that the features shared by him, however, are yet to be released and that some of these features may not make it to an official release. According to him, Google may also change the features until they are officially announced.

2. Bard Advanced with Google One. Google will allow you to get 3 months of “Bard Advanced” on them, through Google One. Bard Advanced will use Gemini Ultra. pic.twitter.com/IqDWkpMDUg — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) January 4, 2024

Dylan has also shared on X (previously Twitter) that it is likely that this feature is going to be introduced in the form of Google Bard Advanced and will be available to users via a paid subscription, much like OpenAIs ChatGPT subscription models. However, it is rumoured that Google One users might be able to get three months of free access to Bard Advanced.

