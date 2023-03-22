Home

Google Bans Download of Chinese App Pinduoduo Over Security Concern

New Delhi: American technology giant Google has suspended Pinduoduo, a Chinese e-commerce app, on the ground of security concerns. The company has also banned several apps developed by Pinduoduo. According to a Google spokesperson, the step was taken after malware issues were found on versions of the Chinese e-commerce app outside Google’s app store.

In a statement, Google spokesperson Ed Fernandez said, “Off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect.” In case you are unaware, off-play apps are those that are not available on Google Play Store, but can be downloaded through APKs.

The technology giant is also sending out notifications to the users who have downloaded these apps to remove them from their device immediately. The apps were reportedly tracking users’ data.

“Google Play has informed us this morning that Pinduoduo App has been temporarily suspended as the current version is not compliant with Google’s Policy, but has not shared more details,” a Pinduoduo spokesperson said in an email.

There are several other apps that have been suspended by Google Play, Pinduoduo added.

