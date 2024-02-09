Home

Google Bard Is Now Google Gemini: Check Features

Google's Bard is gone and is now replaced with Gemini. But what new capabilities does the new Google AI bring? Find out here.

Google rebranded Bard as Google Gemini. (Photo: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Google has renamed its AI chatbot, Bard, to Gemini. This rebranding is part of Google’s effort to simplify its AI product names and create a unified brand. The chatbot, which was previously known as Bard, will now be referred to as Gemini. Additionally, Google has introduced a paid version of Gemini called Gemini Advanced, which will be bundled as part of Google One for $19.99 a month. Here are all the details of the update.

All New Google Gemini

Google’s new Gemini has all the features of Google Bard, plus added new features (and more to come). The tech giant is also releasing a dedicated Gemini app for Android and integrating the Gemini model into various Google products, such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. This move is seen as a significant step in Google’s commitment to its AI capabilities and its competition with other powerful AI models in the market, such as the likes of Microsoft Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google Gemini vs Google Gemini Advanced

Gemini Advanced is a paid subscription plan offered by Google, providing access to the Ultra 1.0 model, which is the most capable AI model in the Gemini family. It is designed for highly complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration. The paid plan costs Rs 1,950 per month and includes a two-month free trial, 2TB of storage, and other Google One benefits. Gemini Advanced is optimised for English and is available in over 150 countries and territories. It will also be integrated into various Google products, such as Gmail and Docs, to enhance its capabilities. In contrast, the free version of Gemini, known as Gemini Pro, is available to all users and is suitable for everyday tasks and general use. Gemini Advanced is tailored for more advanced and complex applications, making it a powerful tool for tasks that require a high level of sophistication and understanding.

Google Gemini Advanced: Features

While both Google Gemini and Gemini Advanced have many similar (core) features, Gemini Advanced offers some extra capabilities. Here is a breakdown:

Core Features (Both Gemini and Gemini Advanced)

Multimodality: Both AI understands and reasons across text, images, audio, and video, allowing for richer interpretations and responses.

Both AI understands and reasons across text, images, audio, and video, allowing for richer interpretations and responses. Reasoning and Explanation: They are capable of explaining their thought process and providing justifications for their answers, helping users build trust and understanding.

They are capable of explaining their thought process and providing justifications for their answers, helping users build trust and understanding. Advanced Information Retrieval: AI accesses and processes information from diverse sources, leading to more comprehensive and insightful responses.

AI accesses and processes information from diverse sources, leading to more comprehensive and insightful responses. Creative and Expressive Capabilities: They can generate different creative text formats like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc.

They can generate different creative text formats like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc. Technical Prowess: Gemini can handle technical questions and tasks confidently, explaining complex concepts and generating code in various languages.

Gemini Advanced: Additional Features

Advanced Coding Capabilities: Gemini Advanced can analyse and suggest solutions for complex coding problems and even generate code at a competitive level.

Gemini Advanced can analyse and suggest solutions for complex coding problems and even generate code at a competitive level. Personal tutoring can create personalised learning experiences with step-by-step instructions, quizzes, and discussions tailored to your needs.

can create personalised learning experiences with step-by-step instructions, quizzes, and discussions tailored to your needs. Content Creation Assistance: Advanced can brainstorm ideas, analyse trends, and generate fresh content for digital creators.

Advanced can brainstorm ideas, analyse trends, and generate fresh content for digital creators. Mobile App: Users can access Gemini functionalities via a dedicated app on Android and within the Google app on iOS.

