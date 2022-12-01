Google Begins Rolling Out Free VPN Service to Pixel 7 Series; Check Key Details Here

If users are using Google One which is activated in their handsets, it will still work when the user travels to other countries, according to the company.

New Delhi: American technology giant Google is rolling out of VPN services have been initiated for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users, according to a 9to5Google report. To recall, the company had earlier launched its Pixel and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the ‘Made by Google’ event.

During the event, the company had also announced free VPN services to its handsets via the Google One app other than the flagship smartphones and Pixel watch.

The 9to5Google report further adds that there is a support page on the website of Google which mentions the countries where the VPN services will be available soon:

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Benefits of VPN service:

These VPN services can also be availed by Google One subscribers with 2TB of Google One storage alongside the Pixel 7 users.

The Google One app opens with “Your Pixel comes with VPN by Google One” on the Pixel 7.

Here’s how to manage VPN in Google One App

For the convenience of the users we have mentioned the steps via which they can manage the VPN

Open the Google One app. Now tap on the View details. Turn on the Use VPN toggle button.

Users can also manage the VPN on their Pixel phones using this another way:

Launch the Google One app. Tap onto Benefits Go to VPN Now, tap the View details Lastly, turn the Enable VPN toggle on.