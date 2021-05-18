New Delhi: Google during its annual developer’s conference which is otherwise known as Google I/O 2021 Event on Tuesday brought new updates to its password manager in an effort to enhance its security. Google said that the single most common security vulnerability today is bad passwords. It said that the Password Manager is already used by half a billion people, and it’s getting 4 upgrades. Also Read - Google I/O 2021 Live Updates: Google Password Manager Gets New Features, Users Will Have Control Over Privacy

During the event, Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior VP for Core Systems and Experiences at Google, talked about privacy and Google. She also said about how Google wants to free all users from password pain. She said that the password manager is getting some new features. One it will support imports from other password managers, two there will be deeper integration between Chrome and Android so password sharing is easier, further, Google will have automatic password alerts for compromised ones. Finally, for compromised passwords in Chrome, users will have an easier way to fix this problem. Also Read - Google's GiveIndia to Provide Cash Assistance to Families Hit Hardest by Covid-19 Crisis. Deets Here

“If one of your passwords has been compromised, a new feature in Chrome on Android can change them for you with just one tap. Look for the Assistant button next to supported sites in your Password Manager,” the company said. Also Read - Google Pledges Rs 135 Crore to Tackle COVID-19 Crisis In India; Nadella Thanks US Govt

On Tuesday also, Google launched nearly a dozen updates to make collaboration more seamless in the remote work and learning era amid the pandemic. “In the fall, we’re bringing Meet directly to Docs, Sheets, and Slides on the web, so people can actually see and hear each other while they’re collaborating,” said Erika Trautman, Director, Google Workspace, on the first day of the virtual Google I/O developer conference.

Google currently offers live captions in five languages, with more on the way. “We’re introducing live translations of captions later this year, starting with English-language live captions translated into Spanish, Portuguese, French, or German, with many more languages to follow,” the company announced.

Teams can now jump from a discussion in Google Chat directly to building content together. “Creating and editing Sheets and Docs from Google Chat rooms is already live in our web experience, and we’ll enable it for Slides in the coming weeks,” Google said.