New Delhi: Indian is one of the first nine countries that will be avail to avail of the new feature of verified SMS that Google Messages is planning to roll out. The other countries are the US, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, France, the Philippines, Spain and Canada. Apart from the feature of verified SMS, Google is also offering spam protection to Google’s official Messages app on Android.

According to reports, the verified SMS tag will appear next to messages from authentic businesses. This will help users identify that the message they received is from the original business. These messages will be identified with the business logo and a verification badge in the thread. At present only five brands carry the verification badge – 1-800-Flowers, Banco Bradesco, Kayak, Payback and SoFi. Google plans to include more brands and roll out Verified SMS to more markets, reported the Hindustan Times.

How Verified SMS Works

As Google Supports says, verified SMS can help you understand the true identity of the business sending you messages in order to prevent phishing.

When Verified SMS is on and you receive a message from a business registered with Google, Google translates the message you receive into an unreadable authenticity code, all on your device. Then, Google compares this code with unreadable authenticity codes sent to Google by the business. If these codes (also referred to as message hash or message HMAC) match, Google confirms that the message content was sent by the business, and Messages shows you information about the business, such as the business’ logo with a “verified” icon.

Google uses your device’s phone number to create authenticity codes. Google doesn’t see your messages, including when authenticity codes are sent to Google directly from the business.

The new feature of spam detection will keep your messages private. And it’s optional.

As its Support page says, if you see a suspected spam warning in Messages, you can let Google know if it’s spam or not by tapping “Report spam” or “Report not spam.”