Home

Technology

Google Calendar Adds New Feature To Set Working Locations

Google Calendar Adds New Feature To Set Working Locations

The feature will help users more accurately reflect their availability based on the physical location they set, which can change throughout the day.

Google has introduced the option to set working locations in Calendar that "indicate where you're working for specific portions of the day. (India.com)

New Delhi: Google has announced that it is rolling out a feature to set working locations in Calendar. Since 2021, users have been able to indicate where they are working from directly in Google Calendar, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost. Now, the company has introduced the option to set working locations in Calendar that “indicate where you’re working for specific portions of the day.”

Trending Now

This feature will help users more accurately reflect their availability based on the physical location they set, which can change throughout the day.

You may like to read

“Working from multiple locations is especially prevalent in a hybrid work environment where employees may work from home, an office, a specific building, or a combination,” the tech giant said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant announced that it was auto-migrating Reminders from Calendar and Assistant to Tasks for Workspace users in order to create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google. The company first announced this migration in September of last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES