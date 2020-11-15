New Delhi: If you have an account on Google, then don’t be shocked if it gets closed. Notably, the multinational tech giant is likely to implement its new policy from 1 June 2021, following which speculations are rife that Google may shut the accounts of those users who have been inactive for two years. Also Read - Google Photos to Stop Offering Free Unlimited Storage in June 2021, Here's What You Need To Do

The company, however, will notify its users multiple times before attempting to remove any content.

The simplest way to keep your account active is to periodically visit Gmail, Drive, or Photos on the web or mobile, while signed in and connected to the internet.

Issuing a statement, the company said, “The new policies are for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files) and/or Photos — to better align with common practices across the industry.”

“If you’re over your storage limit for two years, Google may delete your content across Gmail, Drive and Photos,” it stated further.