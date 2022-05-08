New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai finally revealed the name of the school in Chennai from where he completed his studies. Sundar Pichai, the Indian-born Google CEO, completed his early days of schooling in Chennai before he moved to US and went on to become the 100 most influential people in the world.Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai On "Flexible" Future Of Work And Personalised Schedule

At the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Pichai was shown a list of schools he went to as claimed by Wikipedia. Pichai was asked if the information that appeared on Wikipedia was correct. Pichai nodded with a yes and said he completed his schooling at Vana Vani in Chennai. The school is located at the IIT Madras campus.

Sundar Pichai also debunked the claims that he was homeschooled and clarified that the reports weren't true.

Sundar Pichai was working Google’s head of Products and Engineering, before his appointment as the CEO.

Pichai did his B.Tech. from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) in Metallurgical Engineering. He won the scholarship to Stanford University in 1993 and completed his M.S in Material Sciences and Engineering. He earned MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Sundar Pichai was a Director at Jive Software from April 2011 to 30 July 2013. Pichai was part of the team that launched the market-beating Chrome browser in 2008. He worked in Google as Vice President, Senior Vice President, supervised all Google apps including Gmail and Google Drive and then finally given control of Android.