New Delhi: Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox users, pay attention! There’s an important update for you. The government’s Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has recently flagged vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox products. Here’s what it means.Also Read - What Is The Caste Controversy That Google Finds Itself In?

Chrome versions prior to 96.0.4664.209 are affected with vulnerabilities which could be exploited by attackers, CERT-In said. Vulnerabilities in Firefox could allow attackers to disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions etc, it said. Also Read - What is ExpressVPN And Why Is It Removing Servers From India | Explained

Cert-In has published Vulnerability Notes on its website on 6 June. Read details here: Also Read - Google To Combine Meet And Duo Into A Single-Platform Mobile App