San Francisco: Google is going to change its Chrome browser logo for the first time in eight years, according to media reports. Elvin Hu, a designer for Google Chrome, offers a first look at the logo's redesign in a thread on Twitter. "Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome's Canary update today. Yes! we're refreshing Chrome's brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon," Hu said in a tweet on Friday.

The icon has been simplified/flattened by removing the shadows. The colours are brighter and the proportions are different, making the big blue ball in the middle noticeably bigger. Google is also tweaking it further with different variations designed to look more at home on Windows, MacOS and iOS. Also Read - Google Fixes Android 12 Bug, Users Can Now Receive Message On Auto Display; Watch Video

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022



“We created OS-specific customizations. We want the icons to feel recognizably Chrome, but also well crafted for each OS. For example, on Windows, the icons take on an obviously gradated look, appearing at home on Windows 10 and 11,” Hu added.

Fun fact: we also found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other created an unpleasant color vibration, so we introduced a very subtle gradient to the main icon to mitigate that, making the icon more accessible. pic.twitter.com/H26wQKRhp9 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

The new Google Chrome logo will be live for users across all devices with the release of Chrome 100 soon. According to Hu one would start seeing the new icon now if you use Chrome Canary (the developer version of Chrome), but it will start rolling out for everyone else over the next few months.

(With inputs from IANS)