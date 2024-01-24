Home

Google Chrome To Get THESE AI Superpowers For Windows, Mac Users

Google Chrome is one of the widely known browsers from Google, has introduced AI features for its Windows and Mac users. Find out all features, how to enable it, here.

New AI tools are live on Google Chrome version M121, will be launched soon on stable versions of the browser.

New Delhi: American technology giant Google’s native web browser, Chrome, was recently in the news for its disclaimer policies. However, the company is now introducing three new generative AI-powered features to its Google Chrome web browser for Mac and Windows. The new AI tools are aimed at enhancing the browsing experience for its users by making it easier, safer, and more accessible, starting in the US. The generative AI-powered features include Customise Chrome, Tab Organiser, and an AI-powered writing assistant. Notably, these generative AI tools aim to assist in organising tabs, composing text, and creating personalised browser themes. Here is a detailed look at how these features will be of use.

AI Customisation For Chrome

Users can create generative AI wallpapers for their Chrome browsers with a few clicks thanks to this feature, which is similar to the features that were recently introduced on Pixel 8 and Android 14 devices. Additionally, Chrome’s generative AI allows the quick generation of custom themes based on the user’s selected mood, visual style, and colour. To use this AI tool, click on the ‘Customise Chrome’ side panel on the homepage, then click “Change theme,” and finally click “Create with AI.”

Chrome’s ‘Help Me Write’ AI Tool

This AI-powered tool helps users fill out text boxes on websites. Users can also use the text box to brainstorm ideas suggested by the AI. This AI-powered feature offers suggestions and prompts to improve the text composition process, whether it is writing an email, a social media post, or a product review. To use it, Chrome users can right-click on a text box and select “Help me write.” After that, they can enter a few keywords, and the AI will generate text automatically based on the prompts.

AI Organiser For Chrome Tabs

By using this AI-powered tool, Chrome automatically suggests and creates tab groups based on open tabs. It can also propose names and emojis for the generated tab groups, enhancing organisation and productivity. To use this feature, users simply need to right-click on a tab and choose “Organise Similar Tabs” from the drop-down menu. This AI-powered feature helps users manage and create numerous tabs without using manual commands.

How To Enable AI Features In Chrome?

These AI features are now only available for desktop users (including Windows and Mac) in Chrome version M121. In order to access these features, it is required to be activated from the new ‘Experimental AI’ option that from under the three-dot menu on the top right of the screen. These features are likely to be rolled out in the stable version of Chrome soon.

