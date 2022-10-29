Delhi: How many tabs are too many tabs on Google Chrome? Often people work and open numerous tabs on browser. Sometimes people also keep tabs open to return to an unread article, news, or video. But this consumes space on the device and also slows down the processor. No one like buffering internet. But now, According to a report by Android Police, Google Chrome is working on atoll that will help user sto snooze inactive tabs and save on space without hindering the speed.Also Read - Air Pollution: Step By Step Guide To Check Air Quality Level in Your Area Using Google Maps

Now there's finally some interesting progress towards doing something about that in development channels, with Chrome working on new tools for snoozing inactive tabs and freeing up system resources for other applications.

GOOGLE CHROME UPDATE: HOW TO SNOOZE TABE, FREE UP SAPCE

Earlier this month, Redditor u/Leopeva64-2 spotted a new Performance page in the settings menu (chrome://settings/performance) in Chrome's latest Canary build, containing toggles for a Memory Saver and Energy Saver mode (via Chrome Unboxed). The former will hibernate tabs you haven't touched in a while, freeing up valuable RAM. When Memory Saver is active, you will see a needle gauge icon on the right-hand side in the address bar. A screenshot for the Memory Saver toggle explains inactive tabs reactivate when you visit them again. You'll see a pop-up when you revisit a snoozed tab, revealing how much RAM had been freed for other tasks. You can toggle Memory Saver on or off, and define exceptions for websites which should never be snoozed, like YouTube if you use it for ambient music, or a live game score tracker. On the other hand, Battery Saver turns off high refresh rate features (smooth scrolling), visual effects, and limits background activity at times when extending the battery life of your device is paramount.

For now, these changes are only appearing on Chrome Canary, but Google seems to have woken up to the browser's hunger for system resources.

This feature could be a boon for some of the best Chromebooks hamstrung by limited RAM, or even older computers. Hopefully, all this makes it to the stable channel soon, and ultimately becomes available across multiple platforms.