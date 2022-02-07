New Delhi: Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), the Centre’s cybersecurity agency has issued a ‘high severity’ warning asking Google Chrome users to update to the latest browser version– Google Chrome 98 in a bid to combat cyber attacks. In its advisory, CERT-In reportedly said that people are at high risk if they are using the Google Chrome version which is older than 98.0.4758.80.Also Read - Google Chrome to Get New Logo After 8 Years. Check Out First Look Here

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Safe Browsing, Reader Mode, Web Search, Thumbnail Tab, Strip, Screen Capture, Window Dialog, Payments, Extensions, Accessibility and Cast; Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE; Inappropriate implementation in Full-Screen Mode, Scroll, Extensions Platform and Pointer Lock; Type Confusion in V8;Policy bypass in COOP and Out of bounds memory access in V8", News 18 reported quoting the advisory issued by CERT-In.

On January 6, Google had released Chrome 98 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Chrome 98.0.4758.80/81/82 for windows and 98.0.4758.80 for mac and linux contains a number of fixes and improvements — a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 98," Google had said in an official blog post.

Steps to Download Latest Google Chrome Update