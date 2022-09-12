Washington DC: Following disruptions in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns and rising tensions of Beijing with the United States, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) is considering to move some production of Pixel phones to India, the Information reported on Monday, citing a source.Also Read - ‘Coronavirus End In Sight’: WHO Chief Urges All To Seize Opportunity to End Pandemic

The report further adds that the American technology giant has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make between 500,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones, equivalent to 10% to 20% of the estimated annual production for the device.

Earlier this year, Sundar Pichai, Alphabet Inc's Chief Executive Officer, has previewed a plan to manufacture in India but a final decision has not yet been made, the report added. If the plan gets required approval, India production operations will still require import of components from China.

ALPHABET ALSO CONSIDERING VIETNAM AS ANOTHER MANUFACTURING BASE

According to Nikkei, Alphabet is also considering Vietnam as another manufacturing base. Notably, Apple Inc. is already making at least four models up to iPhone 13 in India through contract manufacturing partners Foxconn (2354.TW) and Wistron. Apple is ALPHABET's closest smartphone competitor.

It is reportedly considering making iPhone 14, the latest model unveiled on Sept. 7, also in India.

Global supply chains were disrupted earlier this year when China locked down key tech hub Shanghai, among other cities, due to a surge in COVID cases. More recently, the US banned exports of some high-end chips to China, escalating tensions with the Asian nation.