New Delhi: Tech giant Google will allow its employees to work from home until September next year, extending the return to the office by a few months, according to a report in the New York Times report on Monday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Beats Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar on Google: Dil Bechara Becomes Top Searched Movie of 2020 in India

The company has also been testing the idea of a “flexible workweek” once it is safe to return to the office, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company’s staff in an email on Sunday, the report mentioned. Also Read - Google Maps Removes This Infamous Road From Its System After Driver Freezes to Death

As part of the plan, Google’s employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office while working from home the other days, the newspaper report said. Also Read - Did You Know Top 10 Questions People in India Asked Google in 2020?

“We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being,” Pichai wrote in the email.

Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the pandemic. It has previously delayed the timing by when the employees should return to the office from January next year to July.