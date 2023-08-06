Home

Google Docs Gets A New Feature That Lets You Create Links To Specific Headings

The Google Docs linkable headlines feature is a great way to make your documents more accessible and shareable.

By creating links to specific headings, you can make it easy for people to jump to the information

San Francisco: Google has announced two new features for Google Docs. The first is a new linkable headlines feature, which allows you to create links to specific headings in your document. The second is the ability to paste copied HTML elements into a document on iOS devices.

Linkable Headlines Feature

The linkable headlines feature is a great way to make your documents more accessible and shareable. By creating links to specific headings, you can make it easy for people to jump to the information they are looking for. The ability to paste copied HTML elements into a document on iOS devices is also a great addition. This will allow you to more easily incorporate rich content into your documents, such as images, videos, and tables.

“To improve shareability of documents, especially longer ones, we’re adding the ability to copy links to headings in Google Docs,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

Steps To Access The Feature

To access the feature, open a Google Doc on web > add a heading (type some content and set to “Heading 1”) > right-click the heading > click the “Copy heading link” button > paste the contents.

Update On Trash Folder

The tech giant also mentioned that it has added the ability to empty the entire trash folder of a shared drive in Google Drive. This will make it easier to manage shared drive files and eliminate the manual effort of removing items in the trash folder.

Google also reminded that files and folders in Trash are deleted forever after 30 days. Moreover, the company is adding drag & drop to Google Drive multi-instance support on large-screen Android devices. The tech giant also announced that people chips, which were introduced in 2021 in Google Sheets, are now available on Android and iOS devices. These smart chips allow users to quickly view more information about colleagues or contacts, including their location, job title, and contact information.

Google Docs: Last Month Updates

Last month, Google had introduced a feature which automatically displays line numbers within Docs that are set to paged mode. These numbers are also preserved when printing. This feature makes it easier for users to reference specific content positions in documents, particularly when collaborating with others on long or complex content

All About Google Docs

Google Docs is a free, web-based word processor developed by Google. It is part of the Google Drive suite of productivity apps, and it is available on all major browsers. Google Docs allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on documents online. It also includes a number of features that make it easy to format and share documents, such as spell checking, grammar checking, and the ability to insert images and tables.

Google Docs is a popular choice for students, businesses, and individuals who need to create and share documents online. It is easy to use, and it offers a number of features that make it a powerful tool for document creation and collaboration.

(With IANS inputs)

