New Delhi: With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and fear of a third wave still looming over, Google has extended the work from home option for its employees further into next year. The announcement was made by the internet search giant's CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to the employees. In his email, Pichai cited that the decision was taken keeping in mind how variable the conditions are with the Covid-19 situation across the world at present. And due to this, returning to Google campuses will remain voluntary globally through January 10, 2022.

After January 10 next year, Google "will enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions." The CEO also mentioned that there may be no global policy anymore and local offices will be given the discretion to decide when to require employees to return to their desks. However, he promised that Google workers will be given a 30-day heads-up before they would have to return to their offices.

Pichai said, "I'm happy to say that a large number of offices globally are already open for business, and we are welcoming back tens of thousands of Googlers on a voluntary basis. The road ahead maybe a little longer and bumpier than we hoped, yet I remain optimistic that we will get through it together."

He also announced that the Google employees would be able to take off an extra day in October and December as “reset days” to “rest and recharge.”

Apart from Google, several other tech giants like Facebook have delayed plans for workers to return to the campuses that were abandoned early in the pandemic in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19. Tech firms have also instituted vaccine and mask requirements to make offices safer as the Delta variant surges in the US and other countries.