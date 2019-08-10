New Delhi: Google Search had been facing some indexing issues in several parts of the world, including India, since Friday as users have been facing trouble to find new content across the Internet. However, Google on Saturday said that the issue has been resolved.

The leading search engine was facing a technical glitch which prevented the latest news stories and other latest search results to show up on the page.

“We’re aware of reports of indexing issues that are impacting some sites beginning earlier today. We’ll provide another update when we have more information to share,” the search engine giant’s news handle Google Webmasters had tweeted on Friday.

Explaining the issue in more details, Google mentioned that its team had identified issues in the URL Inspection tool within Search Console, that was messing with the indexing.

Users from around the world, especially people whose work relied majorly on Google indexing, took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over the issue. After almost six hours of identifying the bug, Google Webmasters updated the users stating that a large part of the issue had been resolved.

“We’re currently still working on resolving the remaining issues and will update here once we have more to share,” Google further said in the tweet.

Later at night, after fixing the glitch Google tweeted to its users saying, “Thanks for all your feedback along the way. Wishing you all a calm weekend!”

Google experienced several indexing issues recently, with some lasting for a week in April and over three days in May.