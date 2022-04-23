San Francisco: Ahead of the device’s launch, tech giant Google has reportedly filed for a trademark for its much anticipated ‘Pixel Watch’. According to 9To5Google, there have been rumours of Google intending to launch a first-party Wear OS-powered smartwatch for quite a few years now, with the most recent rumour cycle suggesting that one may finally be on the brink of release.Also Read - Twitter Testing 'CC' Button to Turn Video Captions On/Off

In new paperwork filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, the tech giant has filed to have the phrase ‘Pixel Watch’ trademarked. Also Read - WhatsApp Adding Option to Hide 'Last Seen' Status From Specific Contacts

The ‘Pixel Watch’ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands, the report said. Also Read - HP Introduces New Chromebook in India: Check Price, Features and Specifications Here

However, there are no additional details about the device to be gleaned from the Pixel Watch trademark listing. The next most likely opportunity for Google to unveil hardware is next month’s Google I/O developer event, which has previously been the venue for launches like the Pixel 3a and Nest Hub Max.

That said, there are still a few more regulatory steps standing between the Pixel Watch and its launch, as the smartwatch has not yet been spotted in listings at the FCC or the Bluetooth SIG, the report mentioned.