California: After sending him on leave for about a month, Google on Friday said it has fired its senior software engineer who claimed the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person. Google had sent Blake Lemoine on leave last month, saying he had violated company policies and that it found his claims on LaMDA to be "wholly unfounded."

"It's regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information," a Google spokesperson told news agency Reuters.

Google last year said that LaMDA – Language Model for Dialogue Applications – was built on the company's research showing Transformer-based language models trained on dialogue could learn to talk about essentially anything.

Along with Google, many other leading scientists dismissed Lemoine’s views as misguided, saying LaMDA is simply a complex algorithm designed to generate convincing human language.

Lemoine’s dismissal from Google was first reported by Big Technology, a tech and society newsletter.