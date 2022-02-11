New Delhi: Google is all set to release the new version of Android for smartphone users. Ahead of the launch of the new version – Android 13 – launch, Google on Friday released its first developer preview. The developer preview of Android 13 brings a number of changes that benefit developers and making improvements to privacy, Material You, language controls, and more. These early previews are meant for developers rather than end users.Also Read - How To Restore Deleted Text Messages On Your Android Phone: Step-By-Step Guide Here

According to GSMArena, the first beta build to be ready for the public at large should arrive in April, while the final release of Android 13 is planned for sometime after July.

Android 13: Expected Key Features

The next-gen Android 13 platform may add the ability to launch QR code scans via the lock screen.

Android 13 platform will allow apps to transfer media to nearby devices with a tap.

Android 13 platform will also offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.

Google has merged the LE Audio codec (LC3) and has added it to system settings as a new option.

When connecting to an audio device, the codec will take the highest priority, meaning that supported devices will try to establish a LE Audio connection before any other.

(With inputs from IANS)