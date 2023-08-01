Google’s Genesis AI Tool Could Write The News: Jobs Of Journalists At Risk?

Home

The news about Google AI tool comes at a time when several publications are expressing concern about AI taking over jobs and producing false stories.

Many experts argue even though AI may be integreted into newsrooms, journalists will hold the superior ground as they are capable of providing the human element. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a versatile technology that can be leveraged in different contexts and for various purposes. The rapidly evolving field of generative artificial intelligence – a branch of AI – and its potential for driving innovation have left us worried if we are on the verge of losing our jobs. Generative AI is used mainly to give us results in the fields of image, text, and music generation. Recently, Google said it was testing an AI tool called Genesis that will help assist journalists in newsrooms to write articles. Google said it was exploring using artificial intelligence tools to write news articles and is in talks with news organisations to use the tools to assist journalists.

Google’s AI Tool Genesis: What Do We Know

Google has held discussions with the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp and even the New York Times, among others to integrate AI tools to assist journalists and help them in writing news articles.

These AI tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles, for instance, in a way that “enhances their work and productivity,” the Google spokesperson said, adding it was in the “earliest stages of exploring ideas”.

“Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles,” the spokesperson said.

Jobs Of Journalists At Risk?

At this time, it remains unclear how Google’s upcoming AI tool will be different from Bard, its ChatGPT rival, which is also capable of generating news articles based on (some) real-time data. It could also be possible that Google might leverage AI capabilities powering Google News, plus building a private enterprise-grade Bard to allow journalists to write news articles with some keywords and sensitive information.

The news about Google AI tool comes at a time when several publications are expressing concern about AI taking over jobs and producing false stories. Even as the use of AI is not unprecedented in journalism, however, several journalists might fear job loss if AI becomes mainstream in the newsroom.

Many experts argue that even though AI may be integrated into newsrooms, journalists will hold the superior ground as they are capable of providing the human element. AI tools can help with the fact-checking process but it can also be a potential risk for upholding the integrity of news articles and reporting.

“These tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles,” a Google spokesperson said, according to a report by CNET.

