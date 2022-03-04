San Francisco: After blocking Russian media outlets, Google on Friday said it paused all ad sales in the country in response to the ongoing Ukraine invasion. The move comes at a time when online advertising has become a key part of the information war between the Big Tech and Russia that is actively blocking any media that contradicts the official state narrative.Also Read - 'No Report Of Students Taken Hostage In Ukraine': India Urges Moscow-Kyiv For Ceasefire To Complete Evacuation

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia. The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when it is appropriate,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge. Google was recently criticised by Russian regulator Roskomnadzor for running ads about the war in Ukraine. Also Read - India Issues Helpline Number For Stranded Students Waiting To Be Evacuated From Romania

According to The Wall Street Journal, Roskomnadzor said ads on Google’s platforms were targeting Russian viewers and “aimed at creating a distorted perception of current events”. Roskomnadzor said the ads spread “false political information” and could incite protest. Also Read - 7 More Flights To Evacuate 1,400 Stranded Indians From Budapest Tomorrow: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Google earlier announced USD 15 million towards relief efforts in Ukraine. The aid includes USD 5 million from employee matching campaigns and USD 5 million in direct grants. The remaining USD 5 million is raised from advertising credits.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is both a tragedy and a humanitarian disaster in the making,” Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs at Google, wrote in a blogpost.

Moreover, to curb the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online, Google “blocked YouTube channels connected to Russia Today and Sputnik across Europe”.

Earlier Google had indefinitely paused the monetisation of Russian state-funded media such as RT across its platforms.