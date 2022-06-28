San Francisco: After the tech giant, Google, announced to put up the shutters on Hangouts Workspace users in October 2020, it is now finally beginning the process of migrating free, personal Hangout users to Chat. The company mentioned that users who wish to keep a copy of their Hangouts data to use Google Takeout to download their data before Hangouts is no longer available in November 2022.Also Read - Google to Warn Users Against Phishing Attacks on Chat

Google Hangouts is being upgraded to #GoogleChat. Hangouts users can expect to be prompted to switch to Chat in Gmail or the Chat app. Read more to learn how Chat provides users a better experience by being more powerful, helpful and integrated → https://t.co/Bif13WgYdu pic.twitter.com/FEDJ7tLWBI — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 27, 2022

“We have continued to invest in Chat to help people better collaborate and express themselves, and now we are taking steps to help remaining Hangouts users move to Chat,” Ravi Kanneganti, Product Manager, Google Chat, said in a blogpost. Also Read - Google to Move Hangouts Users to Free Chat Service Next Year

Google said that moving to Google Chat will let users edit Docs, Slides or Sheets with side-by-side editing, making it easier to collaborate while continuing the conversation. It also includes Spaces, a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. Groups and teams can share ideas, work on documents, and manage files and tasks, all from a single location. And, the new integrated view in Gmail makes it easier to use Chat alongside your Gmail inbox, Spaces, and Meet.

“Switching to Chat also makes expressing yourself more fun, whether you are using emojis with skin-tone selections, rich text editing to give your chats emphasis, @mentions to notify someone in the group or sending a GIF,” the company said.

Google said that, first, people using Hangouts on mobile will see an in-app screen asking them to move to Chat in Gmail or the Chat app. Similarly, people who use the Hangouts Chrome extension will be asked to move to Chat on the web or install the Chat web app.

In July, people who use Hangouts in Gmail on the web will be upgraded to Chat in Gmail.