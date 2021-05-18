Google I/O 2021: After it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Google’s developer conference which is also known as Google I/O event is all set to begin today. Google I/O 2021 event will take place at 10:30 PM in Indian time. Notably, the three-day event will be live-streamed via Google’s social media channels. The star of the show will likely be the new Android OS version. During the event, the Google is expected to announce some of the new updates for Wear OS and Google Assistant. Also Read - Zee News And WION Now on The Google Assistant

It is also expected that at this year's Google I/O, the Mountain View, California-based giant will unveil new products and software developments, including the first beta for the next version of its mobile Android OS – Android 12. Apart from the next Android iteration, Google might talk about its upcoming services, the new Pixel Buds A-series, and more.

Google I/O 2021 Event: Here Are The Live Updates:

10: 41 PM: Google announces ‘Smart canvas’ content collaboration platform under Google Workspace.

10: 40 PM: We’re of course starting with going over all the Covid-related stuff that Google has been up to. And now, looking forward, Pichai says.

10: 35 PM: The Google keynote has started with Sundar Pichai talking about the impact of the COVID-19 and mentioning how the pandemic is currently raging in India, creating a ‘very difficult time.’ Pichai also highlights Google’s COVID-19 relief work as well and how the company is helping more than 170 organisations across the world.

10: 15 PM: The livestream of Google I/O event has started just now and it is pre-show content which is being displayed. The keynote will begin rightly at 10.30 PM IST, so you will have to wait another 15 minutes. It is expcted that Sundar Pichai will open the I/O address.

9:50 PM: During the event, the updates to the Google Assistant are expected to be released and there could be some hardware announcements as well on this front.

9: 13 PM: The Google I/O event is where Google makes a lot of software announcements which is expected as it is a developer conference. However, the Pixel 5A smartphone could be announced as well tonight.

8:30 PM: The event will go live at 10.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be streamed live on the Google I/O official website and Google’s official YouTube page as well.

Google I/O 2021: Time duration of event

As per updates, the Google I/O event will start on May 18, and go on till May 20. The 3-day event will commence with a keynote address, and it has been scheduled for 10:30 PM India time.

How to register for Google I/O 2021 Event?

Developers can register for the event by going to the dedicated Google I/O website, and they would be able to watch live sessions as well as attend virtual workshops. Notably, the conference has dedicated sessions on various topics ranging from Android and Google Play to ARCore and smart home. The details about the sessions and the workshops have been included by Google on the I/O website.