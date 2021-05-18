Google I/O 2021: After it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Google’s developer conference which is also known as Google I/O event is all set to begin today. Google I/O 2021 event will take place at 10:30 PM in Indian time. Notably, the three-day event will be live-streamed via Google’s social media channels. The star of the show will likely be the new Android OS version. During the event, the Google is expected to announce some of the new updates for Wear OS and Google Assistant. Also Read - Zee News And WION Now on The Google Assistant

It is also expected that at this year’s Google I/O, the Mountain View, California-based giant will unveil new products and software developments, including the first beta for the next version of its mobile Android OS – Android 12. Apart from the next Android iteration, Google might talk about its upcoming services, the new Pixel Buds A-series, and more. Also Read - Watch | Anand Mahindra Says Google's Super Bowl Commercial Made Him Cry, You Will Too!

Google I/O 2021 Event: Here Are The Live Updates: Also Read - Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India: Price, features

However, the software giant has already said that the Google Pixel 5a will debut around the same time as its predecessor, therefore, the phone might come in August. The virtual event that is taking place after a year will go on till May 20.

Google I/O 2021: Time duration of event

As per updates, the Google I/O event will start on May 18, and go on till May 20. The 3-day event will commence with a keynote address, and it has been scheduled for 10:30 PM India time.

How to register for Google I/O 2021 Event?

Developers can register for the event by going to the dedicated Google I/O website, and they would be able to watch live sessions as well as attend virtual workshops. Notably, the conference has dedicated sessions on various topics ranging from Android and Google Play to ARCore and smart home. The details about the sessions and the workshops have been included by Google on the I/O website.