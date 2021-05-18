Google I/O 2021 LIVE: The much-awaited Google I/O 2021 livestream will kick off at 10:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, wherein the search giant is expected to unveil Android 12 and a few products like Google Pixel 5a, Pixel Watch, etc. Google I/O 2021 will be virtual and will run from May 18-20. It will feature Consumer and Developer Keynotes followed by Technical Sessions for “product announcements and how to adopt new features”.



What to Expect

Though Google has maintained silence on what we could expect at I/O 2021 event, speculations are rife that the tech giant may unveil Android 12 at its I/O 2021. CEO Sundar Pichai, last month, had asserted that some “significant product updates and announcements” would be a part of the virtual conference.

A new leak indicated that Android 12 might include some new functional changes, including Google widgets and animations. According to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, for starters, there’s a brand new music widget in the notifications bar, alongside newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles. There’s also a new volume slider, redesigned notifications, a new clock widget and even a new weather widget.

Presser suggests that the new Android 12 release will focus heavily on the introduction of a new user interface. The keyboard, app icons and other UI elements all match to create a consistent design across the system.

Besides, Google Assistant is also expected to receive some major updates. On its developer blog, Google has said that some “new product announcements” and “feature updates” are coming. “Expect to hear about what’s happened in Assistant over the past year, new product announcements, feature updates, and tooling changes”, it said.

Google I/O 2021: How And Where to Watch

The keynote and the 3-day virtual event will be live-streamed on social media accounts of Google. Besides, one can also watch it on YouTube. Registration for Google I/O 2021 is now open – and attending I/O 2021 is entirely free and open to all.

Users will have to register for Workshops that are instructor-led and feature Q&A, while Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions will be an “opportunity to ask Google product experts questions”.

Meetups — casual, open, facilitated forums hosted by Google that enable attendees to connect with each other — will also require registration and reservation.

To register for Google I/O, you need to login to your Google account. Direct link to register for the event here.

You can also watch the vent from the video given below.