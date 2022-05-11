New Delhi: American technology giant Google’s annual developer conference is all set to start shortly. At the event this year, Google is likely to make a slew of announcements, including software like Android 13 and perhaps even new hardware like the rumoured Google Pixel 6A.Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming | Deets Inside 

The Google I/O 2022 will start tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The keynote should last for an hour, and there are other developer-specific events scheduled later. The I/O 2022 website mentions there's a Developer Keynote where developers can learn about the latest updates from Google Developers following the keynote.

The two-day programme will showcase Alphabet-Google's innovations and updates for its host of services like Android OS, Google Pay, Play Store, Cloud, and more.

Here are the Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Google I/O 2022 Event: Google is also likely to launch its first smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Google I/O 2022 Event: To watch other events, developers will need to register from the official website. Day 2 events will begin on May 12 at 9:30 PM IST.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    Google I/O 2022 Event: The developer-centric event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. However, fans can watch the live stream on Google’s official YouTube channel.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Google I/O 2022 Event: The I/O 2022 website mentions there's a Developer Keynote where developers can learn about the latest updates from Google Developers following the keynote.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Google I/O 2022 Event: The Google I/O 2022 will start tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The keynote should last for an hour, and there are other developer-specific events scheduled later.