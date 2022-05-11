Google I/O 2022: The wait is finally over as the tech giant Google is set to go live tonight and kickstart its annual developer conference Google I/O 2022— the much-awaited tech event of the year, from May 11, Wednesday. Though it is unclear what to expect from the company, speculations are rife that Google’s two-day annual hardware and software event will likely have major announcements.Also Read - Google To Ban Call Recording Apps From Play Store Tomorrow | All You Need To Know

Google I/O 2022: When And Where to Watch The Event in India

Google I/O 2022 will begin with a keynote address from Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai. The much-awaited conference will be streamed from the Shoreline Amphitheatre from May 11 to May 12.

In India, the event will start at 10:30 pm IST and you can watch it through Google’s social media channels.

Here are the international times:

San Francisco – 12:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

New York – 15:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

London – 20:00 BST (British Summer Time)

Berlin – 21:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)

New Delhi – 10:30 IST (Indian Standard Time)

Tokyo – 04:00 JST (Japan Standard Time)

Sydney – 05:00 AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time

Google I/O 2022: What to Expect?

From Android OS to Chrome OS, Google Play and Maps, Google, during its annual developer conference is expected to announce an array of customer-centric offerings.

It has also been predicted that the company might also unleash Pixel 6A smartphone, Pixel watch and Google’s first foldable handset —Pixel Fold.