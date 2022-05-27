New Delhi: Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly in talks with the government of India to integrate its shopping services with India’s open e-commerce network ONDC. Indian government soft-launched its Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) late last month. The launch is seen as an effort to end the dominance of US companies– Amazon.com and Walmart– in the fast-growing e-commerce market.Also Read - Good News For Pixel Users! Google Rolling Out Android 13 Beta 2.1 to Fix Your Phone Bugs. Read Details

Google was one of many companies India is in discussions with to be associated with the project, News agency Reuters reported quoting ONDC Chief Executive T Koshy.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on Reuter's query on whether it was in talks with the government. "We remain committed to focus on the enablement of small and medium businesses to leverage digital for deeper discovery and payments capabilities with Google Pay," the agency quoted the spokesperson as saying, referring to its payments service.

As per the government’s estimates, India’s e-commerce market was worth more than USD 55 billion in gross merchandise value in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 350 billion by the end of this decade.

Google’s talks with India came a the heel of the success of its payments business because of the government’s initiative for financial transactions, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Reuters reported quoting a source. As per the report, the US-based company’s existing shopping business works solely as an aggregator of listings online and doesn’t carry out any order fulfilment like delivery, which the likes of Amazon do.

According to the report, partners of the ONDC project, which currently includes the likes of fintech firm Paytm, will show listings from each other on their platforms in search results. With ONDC, the government aims to level the playing field by reducing the cost of doing business for any seller who wants to list their products online.