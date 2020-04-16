New Delhi: Google India on Tuesday launched ‘YouTube Learning Destination’ to help student, teachers and parents find useful and high-quality learning content created by education-focused creators on YouTube. Also Read - Google Joins the Fight Against Coronavirus, Reveals How It is Tackling Misinformation Around Covid-19 in India

It features content in English and Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi and other Indian languages are coming soon, the company said in a blog post.

"To help ease the transition to remote learning during this situation, we have also rolled out free access to the premium features of Google Meet, to extend enterprise-grade video-conferencing capabilities to all G Suite and G Suite for education customers, globally, until September, which enables up to 250 participants in a single video conference," said Bani Dhawan Head of Education, India and South Asia, Google.

In India, Google has collaborated with FICCI Arise and have so far trained over 250 schools across 23 states in the use of these tools.

Google India has also provided training and tips through the ‘Teach from Home’ hub, which is also available in Hindi.

“We’ve built this resource with UNESCO as a central resource for teachers. We have also launched a global educational hub comprising a collection of resources that help get started with remote teaching, to help educators ramp up quickly, while home isolation and social distancing norms are imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the company said.

Google India has released children’s books from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Chota Bheem on their reading app Bolo to help kids understand the safety measures to be taken during this COVID-19 outbreak.