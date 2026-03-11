Google integrates Gemini into chrome in India: Here’s how the AI browser works, Key features and user benefits

Home

Google integrates Gemini into chrome in India: Heres how the AI browser works, Key features and user benefits

Google Chrome is transforming into an AI-powered browser in India with Gemini integration, enabling users to summarise webpages, analyse tabs and perform tasks faster using built in artificial intelligence tools.

Google Chrome Gemini AI

Google has brought one step closer to killing the traditional browser and replacing it with an AI assistant. Gemini integration inside Google Chrome has now launched in India today.

Gemini will enable smarter browsing within Chrome to help users accomplish tasks faster and understand information quickly. Instead of hopping through multiple tabs, Gemini will allow users to use AI while browsing websites. Gemini enables users to chat with an AI-powered assistant inside Chrome.

Gemini Built-In Available on Chrome

Chrome will now feature Gemini built right inside the browser. Users will be able to chat with Gemini about the website they are browsing on without leaving Chrome or hopping into a dedicated AI chatbot tab.

Users can ask questions about what’s on their current page, get a summary of key points, or have Gemini look into specific details instantly.

Gemini takes into account the current page your browser is on but can also analyse up to all of your open tabs at once. With this feature enabled, you can ask Gemini to compare tabs for shopping, summarise information from a few sites, or even learn about a specific topic faster.

“In Chrome, we’re taking another step toward bringing Gemini to everyone by integrating it directly into the browser. The idea is to help you browse smarter and faster,” Google explained.

Features of Gemini Inside Chrome

Here is a look at some of Gemini’s powerful features that are built right inside Chrome.

AI-powered Side Panel for Multitasking in Chrome

Users will see a Gemini panel inside their Chrome browser that they can interact with. Ask Gemini to summarise a blog post you’re reading, compare prices of products, or help you research something while browsing elsewhere on your browser.

It can even analyse your open tabs to complete tasks faster. For instance, you can summarise information from across various sites, plan travel itineraries, and compare products while shopping.

AI Auto Browse System to Get Tasks Done

Gemini’s most potent feature is called Auto Browse. This is an agentic AI system that understands when to perform browser tasks on your behalf.

For example, you could ask Gemini to find you the best hotel deals. Instead of returning multiple tabs for you to sort through, Auto Browse will compare prices across websites, pick the best option, and book the hotel for you.

AI Image Editor Called Nano Banana

Chrome will also offer an AI image editor called Nano Banana. This AI tool allows users to edit images straight inside their browser without having to download them or use a third-party editing app.

Edit images right inside your browser with Gemini Nano Banana.

Users can simply paste their image into a text box and write out what they want to edit using plain text. Gemini Nano will apply edits without leaving Chrome.

Integration With Google Apps

Gemini also works with connected apps and services like Gmail, Google Maps, Google Calendar, and more. It can help you write emails, send messages, find places to visit, and more. It can also automate tasks using your YouTube, Google Maps, and other Google apps.

Gemini’s language capabilities

The second exciting thing about today’s Gemini Chrome integration rollout is language support. Gemini will work in over 50 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, and more.

This means if you’re an Indian user browsing Chrome, you can use Gemini just by switching the language setting.

Gemini is available for Chrome desktop and iOS devices

Currently, the rollout of Gemini in Chrome is available for desktop and iOS devices. We expect the feature to come to Android Chrome browsers soon.

How to Access Gemini in Chrome

Head over to Chrome and ensure you’re running the latest version of Google’s browser.

Then look at the side panel or bottom toolbar of Chrome. You should see a Gemini icon appear.

Click on the icon and start asking questions either by typing or through voice queries.

Gemini will look at your browser’s current tab or multiple tabs if needed and provide answers. It can write summaries, provide information, and much more instantly.

The Future of Browsers with AI

Google is looking to take on rivals by bringing AI right into the Chrome browser. With each software update, Chrome is transforming into an AI workspace that can help users do tasks, analyse data, and browse smarter.

While other tech companies are working on AI browsers from the ground up, Chrome is taking a different route. If Google can successfully implement these features, it could change how billions of Chrome users use the internet.

