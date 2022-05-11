New Delhi: American technology giant Google’s annual developer conference is all set to start shortly. At the event this year, Google is likely to make a slew of announcements, including software like Android 13 and perhaps even new hardware like the rumoured Google Pixel 6A.Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming | Deets Inside

The Google I/O 2022 will start tonight at 10:30 PM IST. The keynote should last for an hour, and there are other developer-specific events scheduled later. The I/O 2022 website mentions there's a Developer Keynote where developers can learn about the latest updates from Google Developers following the keynote.

The two-day programme will showcase Alphabet-Google's innovations and updates for its host of services like Android OS, Google Pay, Play Store, Cloud, and more.

Here are the Live Updates