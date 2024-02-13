Home

Privacy Warning Issued For Android And iPhone Users By Google, Here’s All You Need To Know

A privacy warning has been issued by Google for both android and iPhone users. What is this alert about and what does it mean for the users, read to know..

Google Privacy Warning Sent

New Delhi: Technology has become a necessity in our lives and at all times, we are somehow using it in our daily lives. Smartphones would top the list of gadgets that are counted as a necessity and as a smartphone user, you must know that Google has sent a privacy warning, an alert to the users, of both Android and iOS (iPhone) operating systems. This alert is actually a privacy warning and it is about the potential security and privacy risks that are linked to the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the smartphone apps. What is the alert issued, what does it mean and what can the smartphone users do about it, read to know…

Google Issues Privacy Warning For Android, Apple Users

As mentioned earlier, Google has issued a privacy warning for both Android and iOS users, over using AI on the smartphone apps. The warning has been issued by the Gemini App Privacy Hub Blog of Google, where the users have been urged to not enter any confidential information during any sort of conversation on Gemini apps.

What Does The Google Privacy Warning Say?

According to the blog, “Please don’t enter confidential information in your conversations or any data you wouldn’t want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our products, services, and machine-learning technologies.” Explaining this, Google said that in case a conversation has been reviewed, it is not removed from the platform even after the Gemini apps activity has been deleted by the user. This happens because the conversations are kept separately and are not connected to the Google Account of the user.

The blog further stated, “Conversations that have been reviewed or annotated by human reviewers (and related data like your language, device type, location info, or feedback) are not deleted when you delete your Gemini Apps activity because they are kept separately and are not connected to your Google Account. Instead, they are retained for up to three years.”

It added, “Even when Gemini Apps Activity is off, your conversations will be saved with your account for up to 72 hours. This lets Google provide the service and process any feedback. This activity won’t appear in your Gemini Apps Activity.”

Google Blog Issues Clarification

In a clarification, the blog said, “Gemini may activate when you didn’t intend it to, for example, if there’s a noise that sounds like “Hey Google.” If this happens and Gemini responds, it will be treated the same as an intended activation and according to your settings.”

