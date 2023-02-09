Home

Technology

Google Launches AI-based Immersive View for its Maps in Five Cities | Details Inside

Google Launches AI-based Immersive View for its Maps in Five Cities | Details Inside

Google Maps offers layers of data such as traffic updates, weather updates and how busy a spot in town is for complete details.

New Delhi: American technology giant Alphabet’s Google has announced that the company will launch an AI-based immersive view feature in the Google Maps app. According to the company, the feature will be rolled out in some selected cities for the time being. The company announced Immersive View in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

This Google feature is based on AI and fuses street view with the aerial view. The company had earlier previewed the feature at I/O 2022. Immersive View is designed to help you plan ahead and get a deeper understanding of a city before you visit it. The company plans to launch Immersive View in more cities, including Amste

You may like to read

Google Maps offers layers of data such as traffic updates, weather updates and how busy a spot in town is for complete details. The app also received a time slider to let users see what the area looks like at different times.

Google states in a blog post, “Last year, we shared our vision for the future of Google Maps — an immersive, intuitive map that reimagines how you explore and navigate, while helping you make more sustainable choices. Today we’re demonstrating how AI is bringing this vision to life, with updates for immersive view and Live View, along with new features for electric vehicle (EV) drivers and people who walk, bike or ride public transit.”

“Now, we’re embarking on the largest expansion of indoor Live View to date, bringing it to more than 1,000 new airports, train stations, and malls in Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei in the coming months,” said Google.

Google has also informed through its blog post that the feature is available in London, San Francisco. New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. However, it did not mention about rolling it in India as of now.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.