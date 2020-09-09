Google has launched its latest OS i.e. Android 11 and offering many great features to Android users. Google has currently introduced the beta version of this update. Its stable version is expected to arrive by the end of the year. Although Android 11 has already come in Google Pixel smartphones some time ago, now it is also being offered officially in other smartphones. Until the testing phase of Google, it is kept only for Google’s smartphones. In the coming time, Android 11 will also be available on the smartphones of Xiaomi, Oppo, and One Plus. The final version of Android 11 can now be downloaded in Pixel 2, 3, 3A, and Pixel 4A. In some countries, the final version of Android 11 is also being given in OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - Android 11 Go Edition is Available From Today: Check Features and Other Details

List of Phones Getting Android 11

Xiaomi will be updating stable beta ROM based on Android 11 to its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. OnePlus will give this latest OS to its OnePlus 8 series. Whereas, tech giant Oppo wil be releasing the beta version of Android 11 for its Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro. Other names under this list includes Poco F2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro. Oppo will also release Android 11 for its Oppo Reno Ace 2 in China. Chinese smartphone maker Realme has said that the Android 11 update is being released in Realme X50 Pro. To participate in the Android 11 Preview program, Realme X50 Pro users will have to update to Realme UI RMX2076PU_11.A.35.

Android 11 Features

After installing Android 11, you will be able to control home smart devices from your phone and use the payment app from the same screen. This is a very useful feature for those users who use smart devices a lot in their homes. Google is also offering a media resolution feature in its new update. With the help of this feature, you will be able to control audio files from the lock screen. Android 11 users can now set their phone’s home screen to dark mode. It looks very good and it also saves the battery. Google is offering a new media player with Android 11 OS. Different music or podcast apps will appear together in this media player.

Earlier, Google launched the beta version of Android 11 globally after all the leaks. Android 11 has 5G native support, foldable devices, and APIs for machine learning. With this help, device manufacturers will be able to bring next-generation smartphones without the help of any third-party code. Low latency video decoding, better call screening, and Google’s Neural Network APIs will also be provided. There is a feature of one-time permission and auto reset for privacy. It is on the same lines as the Apple iPhone, which means if any app accesses your location, you will get information about it and you will have control over it.