New Delhi: American technology giant Google has launched Chromecast with TV in India. Google TV combines many streaming services into one single UI so that users can find movies, shows and other content from all their apps and subscriptions in one place. The device was spotted on Flipkart earlier this month.Also Read - Google India Adds 5 New Languages to Its Training Network For Journalists | Check Details

According to Google, the Chromecast with TV, which it first introduced in 2020, will be up for purchase in India via Flipkart starting today. Interested buyers may note that the it will be available at other retail outlets across the country soon. Also Read - Google Bans Several Malicious India-linked Domains | Check Full List

Google has also informed that the users will get access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse over 400,000 movies and TV shows sorted from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. Also Read - Google To Now Delete Users' Location History For Abortion Clinic Visits, Other 'Personal' Data

Google Chromecast with TV price

The streaming device will be available in India at a price of Rs 6,399.

Google Chromecast with TV Offers:

As a part of the launch offer, Google is offering a bunch of deals and discounts to the interested buyers.

Google has informed that the buyers will get a surprise cashback coupon, which can be used at The Big Billion Days Sale 2022 starting 12AM on July 9, 2022, to 11:59PM on September 15, 2022.]

The company is offering a cashback of five percent on the purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Company is offering a no-cost-EMI option at Rs 2,133 per month to the interested buyers.

The buyers will get a chance to buy Google Nest Hub at a price of Rs 4,999 along with Chromecast with TV.

Separately, the Nest Hub device costs Rs 8,999 in India.

features and specifications