Google Launches in 360 Degree Video Background for Meet Users | Deets Inside

New Delhi: American technology giant Google has launched new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile for its video calling platform Meet recently. The latest feature launched by Google is available for both Android and iOS on mobile devices.

“Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds. These backgrounds — which include a beach and a temple — use your device’s gyroscope to create a dynamic experience that moves with you,” Google said.

It further added, “Available on Android and iOS devices for all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google Accounts.”

Google Rolls Out Memory, Energy Saver Modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Google has rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as Chromebooks.

By default, Google’s Memory and Energy Saver are enabled, but users can turn them off/on by going to Chrome Settings under Performance (in the sidebar), according to 9to5Google.

Chrome’s Memory Saver automatically “frees up memory from inactive tabs” to give other pages and apps on users’ computers more resources.

In addition to using the Memory Saver, Chrome also allows users to add sites directly to the “Always keep these sites active” list if they run into issues or don’t like waiting for tabs to refresh after being away from a device for a while.

The tech giant said that “Chrome uses up to 30 per cent less memory” with Memory Saver and that it can be used to “keep your active video and gaming tabs running smoothly”, the report mentioned.

(With Inputs From IANS)

