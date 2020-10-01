After all the leaks, the tech giant Google has finally launched the latest Pixel series smartphone Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the US. Both new smartphones have Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and Titan M security chip. Also Read - Google to Launch Google Pixel 5 And 4A (5G) on September 30? Know Here

Google Pixel 4a 5G Specifications

Google Pixel 4a was introduced by tech company Google in August. Now the company has launched its 5G variant Google Pixel 4a 5G. A fingerprint scanner has been given in the rear of this smartphone. In addition, this device has stereo speakers and two microphones. Apart from this, this smartphone has got a total of three camera support. Also Read - Google Discontinues Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to Make Way For Pixel 4a Release

Google Pixel 4a 5G has support for Android 11. It has a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus display along with OLED and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a Launch Date Delayed Again, Next Possible Release in June

Google Pixel 4a 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera, in which the main camera is 12.2 megapixels and the second lens is 16 megapixels. The front camera has been given 8 megapixels. This phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C charging port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the phone. The company has given a 3,885mAh battery in the Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone, which supports 18W fast charging. Apart from this, connectivity features such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB port Type-C have been provided.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Price

The company has priced the Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone at $ 499 (about Rs 37,000). At the same time, this device will be made available in the markets of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the USA from October.

Google Pixel 5 Specifications

Google Pixel 5 has a 6-inch HD Plus OLED display, which has an aspect ratio of 19: 5: 9. This smartphone has a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB internal storage for better performance. At the same time, Google Pixel 5 works on the latest Android 11 out-of-the-box operating system. This latest handset has a 4,080mAh battery, which is equipped with 18W fast charging and reverses charging feature. Apart from this, features like 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB port have been provided for connectivity in this device.

A water-resistant phone that creates quite a splash. The new #Pixel5 has 8 GB of RAM and wireless and reverse wireless charging to use with your Pixel Stand or to charge your Pixel Buds on-the-go.https://t.co/YYzCyiRlDR #LaunchNightIn pic.twitter.com/JB9NVMeWvK — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

For photography, the company has given a dual camera setup in Google Pixel 5, with the first 12.2MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and the second 16MP with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. Also, an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens has been given at the front of this device. The Google Pixel 5 comes with sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

Google Pixel 5 Price

Google has priced its latest smartphone Pixel 5 at $ 699 (about Rs 51,433). This smartphone can be purchased in Black and Sorta Sage color options. The sale of this device will start in October.